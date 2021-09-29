Lil Nas X would NOT have come out if his career was not a success; Here’s why

Lil Nas X recently opened up about his successful music career and spoke about the massive popularity of his song--Old Town Road, from his debut album Montero. Speaking to XXL today, the rapper mentioned that he would’ve never had the courage to come out if he didn’t find the success he did through the song in which he collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I don’t think I would have ever came out. I honestly felt like it was kind of my duty. Especially if I wanted to move forward. And [with] what I was doing, because authenticity is very real, and I feel like people can see right through that. And that’s a part of me,” Lil Nas X said.

The rapper also confessed that he feared what people would think of him after he came out in the public. “I used to ‘like’ comments where people were like, ‘Oh, I like him, because he’s not all in your face about it.’ And then I realized kind of what that was,” he said.

“It’s kind of like when people say, ‘Oh, I have a Black friend,’ and that kind of sits on everything that have to do with their Black history and culture, whatnot. I’m kind of like, I’m not that person, you know?” He said.

If you didn’t know, after the massive success of his debut song Old Town Road, Lil Nas X is once again hitting a major high in his career with his song Industry Baby topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts at No. 2.

