Lil Tay, viral rapper passes away at 14; 5 things to know about the internet sensation

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

Lil Tay aka Claire Hope, the Canadian rapper that went viral in 2018 has passed away at the age of 14. In an emotional and heartfelt letter, the teenager's family informed the public of her death. The statement was posted on Hope's official Instagram account which hasn't been active since 2018. The letter read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing." The family conveyed their heartbreak and sadness, asking for "privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss."

Lil Tay went viral at the age of 9

Lil Tay rose to internet stardom as a 9-year-old social media influencer. With the self-given moniker, the youngest flexer of the century, she gained notoriety for her fowl-mouthed Instagram videos showcasing a lavish hip-hop lifestyle. In some of these clips, she bragged about purchasing a $200,000 sports car without a driver's license, claimed she runs L.A., and much more.

Lil Tay was associated with popular rappers

Claire Hope was a rapper herself and was associated with many well-known figures in the industry. Lil Tay was connected with prominent rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, whom she referred to as a "father figure" in a 2018 Instagram post. In particular, she was a big fan of XXXTentacion, paying tribute to him when he passed away 5 years ago.

Lil Tay's documentary

In 2018 after she rose to prominence, the teenager was quick to get a three-part documentary of her own titled 'Lil Tay: Life with Lil Tay', the series was about Hope's life behind the scenes, and her rapping career. The IMDB for the series read, "Lil Tay sets the record straight, opening a window into her world and allowing her followers to see what her personal life is like behind the scenes." The show wasn't very well received with an IMDB rating of 1 out of 5 stars.

ALSO READ: What happened to Rachel Morin? Mother of five's body found on natural trail in Maryland

Lil Tay was stuck in a custody battle between her parents

Vanishing from the internet 5 years ago, Lil Tay was embroiled in a bitter parental custody dispute. Concerning online speculations regarding her family environment and safety started popping up in June 2018, when everything was deleted from her Instagram account, and a "help me" post was uploaded to her story.

Lil Tay's big brother had recently passed away

The 14-year-old's family announced her big brother's passing in the same statement that also announced her death. The statement read, "Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," adding, that "Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation."

ALSO READ: Rodriguez, Searching for Sugar Man fame dies at 81; 5 things to know about the singer