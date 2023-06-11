Lil Wayne Confesses: Memory loss leaves him unable to recall his own songs

Lil Wayne, the rapper hailing from New Orleans, has opened up about his struggle with a bad memory, revealing in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that his own songs and albums have become a blur in his mind. He admitted that he can't differentiate between his famous albums like 'Tha Carter III,' 'Tha Carter II,' 'Tha Carter One,' and 'Tha Carter IV.' In fact, he confessed that if someone asked him about a specific song, he wouldn't even know what they were talking about. The 40-year-old artist further revealed that these projects hold no significance to him because he simply doesn't remember them.

The Lollipop rapper has revealed that his memory loss is so severe that he can't even remember when his albums were released. He gave 'Tha Carter III' as an example. He explained that his busy work schedule, with him working every single day, maybe a contributing factor to his memory troubles. Despite this challenge, he believes that his incredible talent for creating successful hits is a gift, even though it comes with the curse of poor memory. Wayne expressed gratitude for his amazing creative mind but lamented the lack of an amazing memory to recall all the great things he has accomplished. He also mentioned his ongoing battle with epilepsy as part of his health struggles.

In 2017, the rapper had to cancel a show in Las Vegas due to multiple seizures. Rolling Stone reported that he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago. This wasn't the first time he faced such a health scare, as he was hospitalized in 2013 for a series of seizures.

During that time, many people believed that the rapper's use of sizzurp, a recreational drink mixed with cough syrup, might have contributed to his condition. However, despite these struggles, Wayne expressed to Rolling Stone that he has no intention of slowing down.

He explained that his motivation isn't simply to prove that he's still the talented artist he's always been (which he believes he is), but rather to show others the reasons behind his continued success. Wayne hopes that younger rappers can learn something from his experiences and be inspired to embrace their own unique paths, whether they're men or women.