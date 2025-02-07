Lil Wayne Confirms Long-Awaited New Album Tha Carter VI Release Date Amid Superbowl Snub

Lil Wayne is formally announcing Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment of the legendary album series, set for June 6. Very few details about the project are currently available, but the excitement will be building when the rapper continues a saga that he initiated two decades ago.

Wayne recently teased his new album at the Superbowl commercial for Cetaphil, where he delivered a hilarious response to being subbed from the Halftime Show performance. The commercial touts the tagline, "We're all a Lil sensitive."

Some fans think this might be a hint at Wayne's disappointment at not being chosen to perform on the prestigious show in his hometown, New Orleans. Towards the end of the commercial, a note on his door reveals, "Do Not Disturb 'Til 06-06-25. Carter VI."

Meanwhile, he has no hard feelings for Kendrick Lamar, who is set to take to the stage at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show with SZA. The Mirror rapper took to The Skip Bayless Show on December 17 to say, "I've spoken to [Lamar], and I wished him all the best and told him [he] better kill it."

In 2004, he started the Tha Carter series. After this, he dropped Tha Carter II in 2005, followed by Tha Carter III in 2008, and Tha Carter IV in 2011. The fifth installment faced long delays, and four years later than its scheduled release date, it was finally dropped in September 2018.

Lil Wayne has stayed pretty active since Tha Carter V. His last solo album, Funeral, dropped in January 2020, and Welcome 2 Collegrove, a collaborative album with 2 Chainz, arrived in 2023. Over the years, he has also appeared in features alongside Tyler, The Creator, Tyga, and Nicki Minaj.