Lil Wayne goes Instagram official with Denise Bidot a month after break up with rumoured fiance

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot made their relationship Instagram official amidst the social-distancing phase. The 34-year-old model shared a story on Instagram wherein Lil Wayne has his arm around her and is placing a kiss on her cheek.

Denise Bidot's recent Instagram story was more than enough to confirm his relationship with Lil Wayne. The rapper and Denise recently went Instagram official and it comes just a month after his split with rumoured fiance La'tecia Thomas. On Monday evening, Denise posted an Instagram story wherein Lil Wayne had his arms wrapped around Denise and placed a kiss on her cheek. "Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us," she captioned the story.

Even though Lil Wayne did not repost the picture on his Instagram handle but the fact that Denise Bidot is the only person he follows on Instagram gives the hint. As seen in the three pictures in the collage posted by Denise, both of them look as happy as ever. Lil Wayne was previously linked with model La'tecia Thomas who was rumoured to be his fiance. The former couple initially hid their romance from the paparazzi hawkeyes in 2019 but gave out bigger cues when Thomas flaunted a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Lil Wayne added fuel to the speculations after he referred to her as 'wifey' in his 2020 track titled 'Not Me'. The lyrics go like "You know wifey from Australia / She said ‘Cheers mate’ / Then we toast and see how you n— tears taste." However, May seemed to be the end of Lil Wayne and La'tecia Thomas's relationship as the latter was photographed without her ring. Also, the fact that she unfollowed Lil Wayne on social media pretty much confirmed their split.

Also Read: Stampede injures several people at Lil Wayne's concert; Read On

Share your comment ×