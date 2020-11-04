Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot broke up with the rapper for endorsing Donald Trump in the US Elections?

Model Denise Bidot has reportedly dumped rapper boyfriend Lil Wayne for endorsing Donald Trump in the US Elections. Scroll down for the details.

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot are no longer together, reportedly due to his endorsement of President Donald Trump. The 34-year-old model reportedly left the 38-year-old music superstar, and rumours are swirling that it has to do with his endorsement of the President of the United States, according to TMZ on Tuesday (November 3). She deleted her Instagram account but posted several posts before doing so that fans have since brought to light.

The two reportedly stopped following each other, followed by a meme that read “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.” Blogger Love B. Scott reported that Wayne‘s meeting and photo-op with the President caused their rift. He has not yet removed pictures of her from his own Instagram account. The two made it Instagram official in the summer, but it’s not known how long they dated.

Lil Wayne is one of teh few celebrities who is supporting Trump in the US elections. Rapper Lil Pump also supported Trump yesterday at a rally and got called out for it. The 20-year-old rapper was invited on stage by Trump during a rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Monday night (November 2) in Grand Rapids, Mich. “I love your sound,” Trump said on stage (via The Independent). “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things — one of the big superstars of the world — Little Pimp.” Trump then said, “There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump SLAMS Joe Biden‘s celebrity support; Calls Lady Gaga ‘not too good’ & Jon Bon Jovi a ‘kiss a**’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×