Lil Wayne to Perform Hits and New Music in Innovative Las Vegas Residency; Dates, Schedule & more to Know

Recently, Lil Wayne announced his upcoming concert in Las Vegas and declared the two shows - one at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World LA and another at Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell. As per the press release, both of the places will be "filled with Lil Wayne's greatest hits and new music.”

Not only the crowd but also the managers of these places are super excited to have Wayne’s presence. Tickets and table reservations can be made directly from the respective venue’s websites. The huge announcement is already creating buzz all over the internet.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Her Embarrassing Ellen DeGeneres Debut Interview; Says THIS

Lil Wayne’s performance at Zouk and Drai’s

As reported in PEOPLE, the vice president of Zouk, Joe Lucas, shared his excitement in a statement. He said, "His dynamic performances and legendary status make him the perfect artist to launch this transformative residency.” He further shared, "We look forward to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience for all to enjoy this monumental artist."

On the other hand, Drai’s Management Group president Dustin Drai talked about the show they are expecting to have with Lil Wayne’s beats and tracks. He shared that he is very happy to have a longstanding relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper. Dustin even said that it is a great way to have him “as a resident artist at Drai's.” He continued, "We could not align with a more dynamic artist to welcome this debut residency partnership.”

Advertisement

Well, Wayne has been going on a planned and scheduled tour this whole summer. He has shows in North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, California, and other places.

Lil Wayne on the Super Bowl halftime show

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the rapper opened up about his wish to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show when it will happen in his hometown, New Orleans in 2025. He shared his desire to headline and said, “[I want it] just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was that I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine.”

He further added, “I know for a fact that when I do the Louisiana Fest, that there’s like, a trillion people. And being in front of my city and seeing that many people is amazing. So to know that a Super Bowl would be…what?! Continuing with the excitement, he said, "Going to the Super Bowl before and watching the halftime show and wishing, when you see the artist, you’re like, they could’ve sung the song that I was featured on. I’m featured on everybody’s song. You could’ve brought me out!”

Advertisement

Well, congratulations to Lil Wayne for taking the steps toward his dreams. He surely is making noise with his hits and new music. Let us know your thoughts about his new concert announcement.

ALSO READ: Prosecutors Allege Alec Baldwin Being ‘Erratic And Aggressive’ While Filming Of Rust, Raising Concerns About Saftey