Lil Wayne walks out on 50 Cent amid backstage altercation? All about the alleged fight

A shocking incident seems to have occurred during 50 Cent's recent concert in Los Angeles, where the rapper not only found himself involved in a physical fight but also had his scheduled guest, Lil Wayne, leave the venue without warning. According to reports, the evening at the Crypto.com Arena took an unexpected twist, leaving fans and onlookers bewildered.

Altercation leads to Lil Wayne's sudden exit

According to reports shared by Page Six, Lil Wayne, who was slated to join 50 Cent onstage for a performance, decided to cancel at the eleventh hour owing to a backstage altercation. Witnesses reported that as Wayne was prepared to make his appearance, Wayne left the location quickly after what seemed to be a conflict with a member of the 50's tour staff.

Chaotic microphone incident makes headlines

While Lil Wayne's absence disappointed fans, another incident during the show took center stage in the headlines. Videos circulating on social media captured the moment when 50 Cent hurled a microphone, which appeared to be malfunctioning, towards a group of individuals at the side of the stage. TMZ later reported that the microphone had struck Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, leaving her with a severe cut on her forehead. Shockingly, photos revealed Monegain being transported to the hospital in an ambulance and receiving treatment with her head bandaged.

Despite the turmoil that unfolded during the show, 50 Cent continued his performance with the support of other guest stars, including Nas, YG, and Chris Brown. While the incident involving the microphone raised concerns, 50 Cent's lawyer, Scott Leemon, said that his client had not intended to harm anyone and was cooperating with law enforcement. As the details continue to emerge, both Lil Wayne and 50 Cent's representatives have not commented on the matter.

