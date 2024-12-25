Lila’s Possession In Dune: Prophecy Foreshadows A Tragic Fate For Atreides Family Member

The first season of Dune: Prophecy introduced shocking twists that reshaped the power dynamics in the Imperium. One of the most unsettling developments involves the young Sister Lila (Chloe Lea), whose body is possessed by her grandmother Dorotea (Camilla Beeput).

This storyline not only impacts the Sisterhood but also hints at the tragic destiny of an Atreides family member central to Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune films.

Dorotea was killed decades ago by a young Valya (Jessica Barden), but her consciousness finds a way back through her granddaughter Lila.

The possession begins when Lila undergoes a ritual called the Agony. This process, meant to connect her to the ancestral memories of Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson), founder of the Sisterhood, nearly kills her.

Although Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) manages to save Lila’s life with the help of a forbidden thinking machine, the ritual leaves her vulnerable.

At first, Raquella uses Lila’s body to help the Sisterhood counter Desmond Hart’s (Travis Fimmel) technological virus. By the finale, however, Dorotea takes control, seemingly permanently.

Possession has long been a chilling aspect of the Dune universe. Characters tied to the Bene Gesserit, such as Alia Atreides, are particularly susceptible due to rituals involving the spice melange.

Alia’s story is a notable parallel. In Frank Herbert’s novels, Alia is born pre-born, with access to ancestral memories before birth.

This leads to her possession by her cruel grandfather, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The consequences are disastrous, with Alia becoming a puppet for the Baron’s tyranny until she meets a tragic end in Children of Dune.

Similarly, Lila’s fate in Dune: Prophecy reflects the dangers of ancestral possession. The storyline offers a modern take on these themes, with Dorotea using Lila to challenge Valya’s leadership and expose the darker side of the Sisterhood’s rise to power.

Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two avoids the time jump in Herbert’s novels, meaning Alia’s birth and childhood are not depicted. However, the casting of Anya Taylor-Joy as an adult Alia in flash-forward sequences suggests her instability will play a significant role in Dune Messiah.

