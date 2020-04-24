Lili Reinhart addresses breakup rumours with Cole Sprouse; Slams 'Toxic' social media users

Lili Reinhart slams rumours about her breakup with boyfriend Cole Sprouse and calls social media users 'toxic' who spread fake news about them.

From on-screen pair in Riverdale to real-life couple, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been making the headlines for the longest time. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have had a dreamy love story. The two star as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the popular teen drama Riverdale on Netflix and have the heart of the fans owing to their incredible performances and sizzling chemistry. Being a real-life couple adds a spark to their performance on the screen. However, the pair often becomes the target of trolls and speculations when it comes to their relationship.

A few days ago, Cole Sprouse landed into a soup when rumours about him cheating on Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber surfaced on the internet. Despite being head-over-heels in love with each other, Lili and Cole are extremely private about their life. The couple is not quarantining together, with Cole Sprouse in LA and Lili Reinhart in Vancouver. However, a fan leaked a few photos of Cole implying that he is quarantining with model Kaia Gerber which stirred up a storm on the internet. Not only did Cole receive flak for cheating on Lily but also got death threats after false rumours about him circulated on the web.

Addressing the same, Cole took to his Instagram and in a series of stories, he lashed out at trolls that were spreading fake information about him. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity," Cole wrote. The actor referred to his relationship with Lili Reinhart and wrote,"These things were foreseeable consequences of dating someone in the public eye. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle." Concluding his statement, the actor wrote, "So in conclusion, please eat my delectable plump ass. (making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like a twice-divorced mother of three)."

We've already heard Cole Sprouse's side and recently Lili Reinhart too has addressed the issue. A couple of days ago, the 23-year-old actress took to her social media handles to give the trolls a taste of their own medicine. Lili Reinhart slammed 'toxic social media users' on Twitter and Instagram and called them out for spreading false rumours about her and boyfriend Cole Sprouse. "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a—— for the sake of being a——. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a—", she wrote in a post that she deleted later on. The actress also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Dear everyone on social media, Don't put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don't be a f—— asshole. The world doesn't need anymore of that s—"

Lili Reinhart's take on social media comes after Cole Sprouse's open letter to his followers, in which he told fans he will not tolerate negative comments and has no intention of changing his role in the public eye regardless of their opinions. Lily and Cole started dating in 2016 and have had many ups and downs in their relationship. Who doesn't? The couple has had many breakups and patch-ups but as of February, the two were still dating and haven't given out any statement that suggests otherwise. However, fans have noticed that Lily has deleted many posts from her social media handles that had Cole Sprouse in them. Her mother and sister have also unfollowed Cole on social media platforms off-late. Moreover, his pictures with Gerber seemed like the final nail in the coffin as they suggested that the two are quarantining with each other.

While there are endless speculations being made about their relationship, a source close to Cole and Lily has told E-News! that the couple is still together. "Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key," the source said. "The photos of Kaia at Cole's house are old. Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic," the source added.

