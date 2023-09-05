Lili Reinhart addresses Sydney Sweeney red-carpet rumors with a selfie, says 'We'll be over here..'

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, even the slightest of awkward moments can set off a media frenzy. Recently, the entertainment industry was abuzz with speculation about a feud between two rising stars, Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney. The incident occurred during their red carpet encounter at the Venice International Film Festival, leaving fans and social media users guessing. However, the two talented actresses quickly put the rumors to rest with a delightful Instagram post that showcased their friendship.

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney's red-carpet encounter

During the Venice International Film Festival, both Lili Reinhart, known for her role in "Riverdale," and Sydney Sweeney, the star of "Euphoria," attended an Armani Beauty dinner. It was here that the incident in question took place, sparking rumors of a feud between the two actresses. A video from the event showed Reinhart initially smiling as she greeted Sweeney on the red carpet. However, keen-eyed observers noted a subtle change in Reinhart's facial expression when Sweeney briefly looked away. Social media users and fans were quick to react, with some speculating about the existence of a feud.

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney setting the record straight

Amidst the speculation and gossip, Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie featuring herself and Sydney Sweeney, both smiling and looking relaxed. Reinhart captioned the photo with a light-hearted message, "We'll be over here if you need us." Sweeney also shared the same image on her own Instagram Story. This swift and positive response from the actresses effectively quashed any lingering doubts about their friendship.

Social media reaction

Social media naturally played a significant role in fanning the flames of this supposed feud. Many users commented on the video, offering their take on the situation. Some likened it to meeting a "nice" person who gives off an uneasy vibe, while others suggested that Reinhart's facial expression was simply her "resting face" or that she might have been tired after a long day. The incident even caught the attention of fellow celebrities, including Camila Mendes, Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes, Barbara Palvin, Jesse Williams, and Sadie Sink, who were also in attendance at the event.

