Lili Reinhart apologises for demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with an almost naked photo: I made a mistake

Lili Reinhart has apologised for sharing a topless picture of herself as a misguided effort to seek justice for Breonna Taylor. On June 30, the 23-year-old actress tweeted that she was sorry if she offended people with her now-deleted Instagram post. “I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me,” she wrote in one tweet, emphasizing that she had “good intentions. “I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

The Riverdale star’s apology comes after she shared a photograph of herself barefaced and seemingly bare-naked on her Instagram on Monday, alongside the caption: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police officers in her own home on March 13 in Kentucky. None of the Louisville cops involved in her death were arrested or charged, resulting in a widespread appeal for justice from racial equality supporters in the United States. After Reinhart posted her photo, she was lambasted by many on social media for turning Taylor 's death into a meme, calling the image “gross,” a “marketing tactic” and “the wrong type of attention.”

Reinhart has been vocal in the past couple of weeks in the midst of a national protest against police brutality to help Black voices and empower Black activists. Earlier this month, the actor tweeted, “I wanted to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts.” “I will do an Instagram live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue,” she said, asking her followers for recommendations on who she should reach out to.