Lili Reinhart clarifies her comments slamming Kim Kardashian's 16-pound weight loss for the Met Gala

Following calling out Kim Kardashian, Lili Reinhart is sticking by her words. On Tuesday, the Riverdale actress posted a lengthy rant on her Instagram seemingly slamming Kim Kardashian's recent statement at the Met Gala red carpet where the KKW mogul was seen boasting about how she had to lose 16 pounds in order to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe outfit she wore to the event.

In her tweet, Reinhart clarified, via Us Weekly, "Sigh. I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention." She explained that she spoke up about the issue because she feels that there is an inherent lack of powerful people who call out the toxic behaviour of the showbiz industry. The actress also noted, "Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay." Reinhart has previously opened up about her body image issues and has advocated for a more inclusive outlook when it comes to body shapes in the industry.

Meanwhile, a day prior, the actress wrote on her Instagram story, "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f**king dress? So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels." She went off at the reality Tv star and continued, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

