Lili Reinhart feels like a ‘prisoner’ filming Riverdale amidst COVID 19: Doesn’t feel good

Lili Reinhart got candid about filming Riverdale amidst the global pandemic and the actress did not sound happy. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Lili Reinhart opened up and candidly discussed the environment on the sets of her show Riverdale since returning to work following the shutdown due to the pandemic. Riverdale was one of many shows that shut down production just short of filming their season finales due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

On the subject, Lili told Nylon magazine that “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” the 24-year-old actress, who just returned to Vancouver last week, told the magazine.

Lili added that “you can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f***ed.” “I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,’” she added.

In case you missed it, the actress recently broke up with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. Cole confirmed this news on his Instagram, saying: “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.” He continued: “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.” The actor then promoted his ex-girlfriend’s latest project while adding: “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks, guys.”

ALSO READ: Cole Sprouse CONFIRMS split with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart through a moving Instagram post

Share your comment ×