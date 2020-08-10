Lili Reinhart OPENS UP about her struggles as a bisexual: I knew full well from a young age

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently got candid about the struggles and stigma she faces as a bisexual woman in Hollywood. Scroll down to read what Lili said.

Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart is speaking out about coming out as bisexual amidst the Black Lives Matter protests. “I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age,” the 23-year-old Riverdale actress told Flaunt. “I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

“I felt that I wasn’t doing enough,” Lili added about her activism during the recent Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd‘s death. “And I felt that it was lame to keep reposting what everyone else is posting so I asked myself: ‘Okay, what do I have to offer?’ I definitely learned a lot from the conversations I’ve been having. While it’s important to be an ally in this movement, Black voices cannot be muffled by other voices. This is their time to be heard. White people have to acknowledge their fucking privilege, which exists and is very real. It’s important that we don’t just sit on our asses and let someone else fight this fight for us because it involves absolutely everyone.”

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” Lili posted back in June on Instagram.

Last month, the actress was criticised for sharing a nude photo on Instagram to demand justice for Breonna Taylor amidst the BLM movement. The Riverdale star shared a barefaced and seemingly bare-naked picture on her Instagram, alongside the caption: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

The star then quickly apologised and said: “I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me,” she wrote in one tweet, emphasizing that she had “good intentions. “I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

