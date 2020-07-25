  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lili Reinhart opens up on battling anxiety amid COVID pandemic

Actress Lili Reinhart has been dealing with anxiety issues amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
1231 reads Mumbai
Lili Reinhart opens up on battling anxiety amid COVID pandemicLili Reinhart opens up on battling anxiety amid COVID pandemic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a conversation with author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram, Lili spoke about how the pandemic has affected her mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I stress myself out all the time. Going to the post office ... I really don't want to drive to post office. It gives me anxiety because I don't want to leave my dog, I don't want to have to deal with going out in public. I don't want to deal with the mask thing, I would (wear a mask), but I don't want to put myself in a stressful environment. I get myself hyped up about very dumb things," she said. 

The "Riverdale" fame actress revealed that she has been struggling with anxiety since she was in school. "I really struggled during school. Obviously, I couldn't escape that situation, I didn't have a choice. I started getting panic attacks when I was in 8th grade so I think I was thirteen and every day in my 8th grade year I would cry in the morning," she revealed.

Also Read Riverdale's Lili Reinhart talks about mental health awareness month; Urges people to take care

Credits :IANSGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement