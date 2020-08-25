Lili Reinhart REVEALS how body positivity played a huge role while shooting for Riverdale

In a recent interview with LA Times, Lili Reinhart opened up about her sexuality, Riverdale and more. The actress also shed light on how she coped with shooting scenes she wasn't comfortable with. Read her full interview below.

Lili Reinhart opened up about her new movie, Chemical Hearts, her sexuality, Riverdale and more in a recent interview with the LA Times. Here’s what the 24-year-old actress shared: On why she wanted to do that bra scene on Riverdale, Lili said: “I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny. I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it.”

She continued, “I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it. So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

When asked about her sexuality, the Riverdale star said: “I thought: ‘Do I like girls? I don’t know.’ As I’ve gotten older, the answer has become ‘Yes. Clearly, I do.’ … I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn’t want people to be, like, what the …? Not that I would even owe anyone an explanation. Because I don’t.”

On listening to Vanessa Morgan’s criticism of Riverdale not representing more black characters: “I mean, the show historically has been pretty white. Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner] is very conscious of it now to make sure that that doesn’t happen again and Vanessa doesn’t feel that she’s put in that position again. I feel as a producer now moving forward how important it is that I’m not stereotyping, stereo casting anything — really making sure I’m going out of my way to do right by Black people, by transgender people, by people who don’t look like me.”

