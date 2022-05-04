Lili Reinhart seemingly calls out Kim Kardashian on her weight loss revelation to fit into the Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian hit the headlines for wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at Met Gala 2022. During her red carpet interview though, the SKIMS founder revealed that it wasn't all that easy fitting into the dress and stated that she underwent a 16-pound weight loss and had to go on a no-carb diet for the same. Seemingly in response to Kim's revelation, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart shared a post disapproving the diet culture on social media.

Stating that her social media rant was to call out the toxicity in the industry, Lili wrote in her stories, "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f*****g dress? So wrong. So f****d on 100s of levels." She further also added, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Lili's post quickly grabbed attention as fans realised she may be referring to Kardashian who during her red carpet interview revealed that she stopped eating carbs and ate only clean veggies, while also doing treadmill runs and wearing a sauna suit twice a day to reduce her weight to eventually fit into her dress. Several netizens also happened to laud Lili for speaking up against the industry's standards.

She later also wrote in her post how she's not an "angry person" but at times the toxicity of the industry gets to her and asked her fans to stop following celebrities whose image revolves around their bodies and tagged them as "harmful."

