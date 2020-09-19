Lili Reinhart shares her 'unpopular opinion' on Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's reunion: Let them live in peace

Twitter had a major meltdown over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's recent virtual reunion during Fast Times table read and sharing her displeasure was Lili Reinhart, who asked everyone on Twitter to leave the ex-couple alone.

2020 may be an extremely tragic year for the entire globe, but atleast there was something to smile about when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had their second reunion this year, even though it was virtually! While their first encounter was backstage at SAG Awards after their respective wins, their second encounter took place during Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

Joining the ex-couple were other big names like Julia Roberts and Shia LaBeouf but all eyes were on Pitt and Aniston. Besides greeting each other fondly, the two were even paired for a scene that included Brad's character having an erotic dream about Jennifer's character. Things got flirty between the duo, on script while the other actors, especially Roberts watched on with glee. As expected, Twitter went berserk over the pair's reunion decoding the tiniest of details like how Aniston called Pitt 'Honey' and so forth. Showing her displeasure toward people's obsession with the once upon a time married couple was Riverdale star, Lili Reinhart.

Reinhart, who has been in a high-profile relationship herself with ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Brad and Jennifer's recent reunion which instantly became a trending topic. "Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace," Lili tweeted.

Check out Lili Reinhart sharing her 'unpopular opinion' on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's recent reunion below:

Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Fast Times script reading was for Sean Penn's charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which is is "a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis." Thanks to the virtual table read, CORE was able to raise USD 75,382 and counting.

