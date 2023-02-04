Lilly Singh breaks the internet as she makes Hailey Bieber dance to 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'; WATCH

Lilly Singh shared a dance video with American model Hailey Bieber on the iconic Bollywood number 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. Check out how the fans reacted.

Lilly Singh
Image Source: Lilly Singh Instagram

Lilly Singh, the comedian that rose to popularity with her massively successful YouTube channel is known for making the South Asian community proud. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and her fans leave o stone unturned to shower their love on her. Lilly keeps on sharing funny videos with stars from worldwide and it’s a delight to watch. Recently, she shared a video with American model Hailey Bieber as they were grooving to a Bollywood song.

Lilly shares a dance video with Hailey

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a hilarious reel where she was grooving to the iconic Bollywood track ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ along with American model and socialite Hailey Bieber. In the video, we first see Lilly dancing and then the atter joined her and both of them were doing the hook step of the song. Along with the video, Lilly wrote ‘When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.’

Check out the video here

Here’s how he fans reacted

As soon as Lilly shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions. A user commented ‘This wins the internet today’ while another called her the ‘sweetest and cutest.’ Another fan’s comment read ‘I will tell my kids this was the real “Multiverse of madness.”’ Moreover, a fan also requested her to make every celeb dance on Bollywood songs.

About Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh is a popular YouTuber, comedian, influencer and TV show host. She gained massive fandom on her take on South Asian culture, relationships, and food. She has also been quite vocal about equal rights, fair wages, women empowerment and South Asian visibility in global media besides also championing other causes.

