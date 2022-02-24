Lilly Singh reveals that she has ovarian cysts: It hurts and I’m tired

On 24 February, Lilly Singh the comedian that rose to popularity with her massively successful Youtube channel revealed that she was spending her night in the hospital. Lilly disclosed that she had cysts in both her ovaries which was causing her a lot of pain. Until June 2021, Lilly was busy with her talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC, becoming one of the first Youtube comedians to make it major.

Lilly aka Superwoman took to Instagram and posted a video of her laying on a hospital bed while she rolled her eyes as the hit song Smokin Out The Window by Bruno Mars played in the background. Lilly wrote in her caption that she "spent the last day in the ER" and cribbed about her ovaries and their "AUDACITY to be wilding out." Lilly then revealed that "both of them have cysts" and exclaimed, "I’m just out here like REALLY B?!"

Continuing her rant, Lilly wrote, "Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?!" She went on and added sarcastically, "LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…." On a rather serious note, Lilly shared that she was exhausted and added, "It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."

Check out Lilly Singh's post below:

Meanwhile, many celebs sent her love and support in the comments. Among these celebs who came forward in her support was Howie Mandel, the America's Got Talent judge, who told Lilly "I’m here if you need anything." Amanda Cerny sympathised with the comedian and wrote, "Those are so painful!!!!! I hope you feel better soon."

ALSO READ Superwoman aka Lilly Singh comes out as being a bisexual; Twitterati say they're proud of her