Lily Allen Addresses Drug Relapse Rumors Amid Podcast Break Due To Mental Health Struggles

Lily Allen has announced a break from her Miss Me? podcast, citing mental health struggles. The singer also openly addressed drug relapse rumors, refuting them once and for all.

In her recent podcast episode, released on January 9, the 39-year-old singer opened up to her co-host Miquita Oliver about her struggles. The singer has previously disclosed that she suffers from ADHD and PTSD associated with her stillborn son George in 2010 and eating disorder issues she developed recently.

She talked about suffering from mental health issues for months, including panic attacks that caused her to leave social events. She said, "I just can’t concentrate on anything except the pain that I’m going through."

The Smile singer clarified that she wasn't influenced by the recent rumors online to pause the podcast. She strongly denied having a relapse into drug use, saying that she has stayed sober since 2019.

Allen said, "I do want to reassure people because there will be speculation. I’ve not relapsed."

She also addressed other fabricated stories being spread online. Among them was the false information regarding her personal life with her husband, David Harbour, of Stranger Things.

The 22 singer stated, "I know there have been some horrible blind items on the internet about me being found by my husband in a crack den being surrounded by men. I don’t know who’s spreading these vicious rumors, but that’s not true."

Lily Allen, mother of daughters Ethel and Marnie, also mentioned that they communicate openly as a family, and they have faith in helping each other rise above the adversities.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

