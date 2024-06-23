Lily Allen Opens Up About Sex Life With David Harbour; Says 'Maybe Not Tonight'

Lily Allen has been transparent about many aspects of her personal life with her husband David Harbour. In a June 17 episode of her BBC podcast, Miss Me?, co-hosted by her and Miquita Oliver, the 39-year-old singer shared a few surprising details. From the couple’s relationship dynamics to sexual experience, she spoke about so many things.

Lily Allen gets candid about her sex life

Lily Allen, the outspoken singer behind hits like Smile, opened up about her relationship with husband David Harbour on their BBC podcast "Miss Me?" When asked if she had ever "kink-shamed" anyone, Allen initially said she hadn’t but then pondered if she had inadvertently done so with her husband.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband,” she mused. “Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: ‘No babe, it’s not happening.’”

After Oliver pointed out that she was indeed kink-shaming Harbour, Allen clarified that her refusals were not harsh. She added that she is not like someone who will deny with so much aggression, but she prefers to do so in a softer way. She gives excuses for headaches and says, ”Maybe not tonight.”

Reflecting on kinks, Allen hoped her husband wasn’t listening to the episode. She mentioned how her perspective on kinks might have changed over the years, attributing this shift to her sobriety. Allen, who has been sober for five years, revealed that the alcohol had a lot to do with the kink in her. Before she got together with David, she didn’t think she’d ever had sex not drunk.

Throughout the podcast, Allen emphasized that she doesn’t want to shame anyone, discussing how she remains open with Harbour about her past sexual experiences. “I’m quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves,” she said. She recounted a conversation with Harbour where she disclosed her promiscuity and experimentation during the breakdown of her last marriage, including having sex with female sex workers.

Lily Allen discusses being open-minded and non-judgmental

Discussing the importance of being open-minded and non-judgmental, especially as a musician, Allen said, “To me, that’s what art is, that’s what creativity is, helping people come to terms with their own behavior.” She highlighted how societal judgment often overlooks our shared humanity.

Allen has previously spoken about her marriage to Harbour. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed that they control each other’s phone apps.

Allen uses a phone designed for children, which requires a parent to manage its apps. She said that her husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what she’s allowed to have as an app on her phone. And vice versa, she controls his apps.

The couple got married in Las Vegas the following year after meeting on the dating app Raya in 2020. Previously, Allen had gotten married to Sam Cooper, with whom she had two children, Ethel, who is 13, and Marnie, who is 11. They divorced in 2018 after parting ways in 2016.

