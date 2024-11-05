Lily Allen Reveals She Earns More Money Selling Feet Photos on OnlyFans Than From Nearly 8 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Lily Allen did not hold back while revealing that she posted pictures of her feet on OnlyFans and made more money from that than from Spotify, despite having nearly eight million daily listeners on the music platform.

According to BuzzFeed, Allen was inspired to sell pictures of her feet after her pedicurist informed her that she had garnered a high rating on WikiFeet, a website dedicated to celebrity feet pictures.

Reportedly, Allen began selling foot pictures on OnlyFans this past summer for a USD 10 monthly subscription. She was consistent with posting until last month. The singer shared a link to her page along with a few pictures from her archive.

She mentioned, "Haven't posted in a while, but you can still check out the archive." Naturally, her tweet received many comments. One person wrote, "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this."

In response, Allen replied, "Imagine being an artist with nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1,000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. Don’t hate the player, hate the game," as reported by BuzzFeed.

OnlyFans reportedly gives 80% of the revenue to creators, which means she potentially makes around USD 8,000 per month from the platform.

However, this is not the first time Allen has been unfiltered in her opinions. She is known for being candid. The singer, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen, has previously expressed her thoughts on being called a "nepo baby."

In May, during an appearance on the Miss Me podcast, she said that the term "nepo baby" is often used in a sexist connotation. Allen remarked that it tends to focus more on women with influential parents, with the implication that their success is due to their familial connections rather than their hard work or talent.

She continued, “Nepo babies, I think it’s quite like ‘Karen,’ in the sense that it’s just a word used for women who are taking up space, and we’d rather they didn’t, and that they should just go away."

Allen added, "I actually don’t really mind the nepotism thing, it’s the ‘baby’ that annoys me.” She elaborated, “It’s meant to be infantilizing.”

The singer acknowledged coming from a privileged background, noting that she grew up around people who worked in media, and she doesn't deny it.

