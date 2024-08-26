Lily Allen REVEALS The Reason Why She Was Getting Death Threats

Lily Allen became the subject of intense backlash from fans online over the past week following her revelation about returning her adopted dog. In a recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast she co-hosts with TV presenter Miquita Oliver, the English singer-songwriter admitted that her pet dog was rehomed after it chomped on her kids' passports.

Now, the internet is furious over her insensitive remarks and has slammed the Not Fair singer for her blatant disrespect for pets and her entitlement. Meanwhile, Allen blames the media for spewing hate against her by manipulating her comments to their own benefit and inciting an uproar of criticism, even death threats, stemming from the perceived mistreatment of her pet dog.

In the wake of a cancel culture that spares none, the 39-year-old musician is not one to be silenced. On Sunday, August 25, she penned an elaborate essay on X (formerly Twitter) clarifying the controversy about "dumping my puppy" that has her and her family distressed by the influx of hate.

Allen, who hails from London, deciphered the questionable remarks she quoted in the now-infamous podcast episode and bashed tabloids for leaving out the whole story from their articles.

The mother of two quoted a line from the podcast where she reflected on how hard she and her family had tried to treat her pet's acute separation anxiety, ultimately revealing that the passports "were the last straw" that encouraged the decision to return it to the rescue shelter. This was the part that tabloids failed to mention in their stories, inflicting further despise on her morality, Allen highlighted in the public statement.

"I'm ok, but it has been a really tough few days," the Hard Out Here musician noted while also warning people to refrain from "clickbait" stories without checking the authenticity of the news. She name-checked the Mail Online and insinuated that the haters had simply read the tabloid instead of listening to the podcast.

"People have been furiously reacting to a deliberately distorted cobbling together of quotes designed to make people angry, and as a result, I've received some really abhorrent messages including death threats," a part of the X post read.

The actress, who is married to Stranger Things' David Harbour, claimed that her social media was flooded with hateful comments, holding the media accountable for the intense scrutiny that has "impacted" her and her family.

Taking a philosophical stance, Allen condemned the media for “sewing division” in people’s hearts meant to “tear us all apart.”

Earlier, Lily Allen made a candid confession about returning a newly-adopted rescue dog after it ate three of their passports containing visas, on the Miss Me? podcast. She ranted about the “logistical nightmare” and how it burnt a hole in her pocket amidst the pandemic, also restricting her kids, Ethel and Marnie, from visiting their father and her ex-husband Sam Cooper, who resides in England, per The Sun.

The singer had rescued the puppy named Mary from a shelter in New York but was unable to sustain her at home due to her severe separation anxiety. Allen claimed she took all necessary measures, worked with the shelter, and consulted with a behavioral therapist and a professional trainer to treat Mary’s issues, but all was in vain. Finally, they had no choice but to return her to the shelter before she was rehomed within 24 hours.

