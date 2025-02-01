Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Celebrate Arrival of Their First Child via Surrogacy: 'Welcome to the Center of Our World'

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are celebrating a major milestone—becoming parents!

The Emily in Paris actress, 35, and the film director, 41, shared the joyous news on social media on Friday, January 31. The couple welcomed their baby via surrogate.

"Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell," Collins wrote in a joint Instagram announcement with her husband.

The new mom also shared a heartwarming photo of their baby girl, bundled in a bassinet with a monogrammed blanket draped over the cradle, her name written in gold.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," the caption continued.

Collins and McDowell tied the knot in September 2021, as the Barcelona star revealed on Instagram.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she captioned a snap of the couple kissing at the altar. "On September 4, 2021, we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond, @charliemcdowell…"

McDowell also shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you, @lilyjcollins."

The actress commented on his post, "I'm so excited to be your WIFEY."

Collins and McDowell were first linked in 2019. They went Instagram official in August of that year when Collins shared a few snaps of them in France while filming Netflix's Emily in Paris.

She announced their engagement on Instagram in September, writing that she had been waiting her whole life for him and was excited to spend their lifetime together.

Collins also shared two photos from their proposal. Her engagement ring—a rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and thin gold band—is one of a kind, according to People, who spoke to designer Irene Neuwirth, the creator of the piece.