Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell, Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton celebrate FIRST Christmas as married couples

The most festive time of the year, Christmas 2021 is here and it has been a delight to get a glimpse of all the fun that celebrities have been having. Thanks to social media, we recently got a peek at Hollywood's newly married couples, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell spent their first Christmas post marriage together. In a series of stories on Instagram, Stefani showed off the amazing Christmas menu and more.

Stefani and Shelton who got married in July this year, also gave a glimpse of their gorgeous Stefani-Shelton gingerbread house. Gwen also shared an adorable selfie with Blake as the couple ringed in their first Christmas together as a married couple. Gwen and Blake's Christmas menu consisted of an Italian feast along with their loved ones. Also, seen in the Instagram stories were Gwen's sons Zuma, 13, and seven-year-old Apollo.

Check out the Christmas posts here:

As for Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell who also got married recently in September this year, the couple posed for an adorable selfie together. Sharing the same, the Emily in Paris star wrote on her Instagram, "A very Merry first married Christmas from our lil fam…" The couple was seen posing with their adorable dog in the Christmas special click.

Apart from fans who adored Collins and McDowell's Christmas photo, Lily's Emily in Paris co-star, Ashely Park also left a comment and wrote, "Literally adopt me you cuties."

Among other Hollywood celebs who showcased their Christmas festivities on social media included Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who shared a gorgeous photo from their festivities.

