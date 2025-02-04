Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Share Joyful Moments as New Parents After Welcoming Daughter Via Surrogacy: 'Utter Bliss'

Lily Collins is basking in the initial days of motherhood after welcoming her daughter Tove via surrogacy a few days ago.

On Monday, February 3, just days after the actress, 35, announced that she and her husband, film director Charlie McDowell, 41, had welcomed their first child together, the latter shared an insight into their life as new parents via Instagram, which Collins acknowledged by reposting it on her own social media.

In a photo shared on McDowell’s Instagram Stories, Collins could be seen pushing her daughter in a stroller on a sunny, tree-lined street. While the baby isn’t fully visible in the giant film photograph, the Emily in Paris star can be seen wearing a coat, gym shoes, and leggings as her husband snaps the picture from behind.

Reposting the picture to her own Stories, Collins wrote, “Utter bliss.”

The couple first announced the arrival of their baby in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell,” Collins wrote in a joint Instagram announcement with her husband. The announcement came with a heartfelt picture of their little bundle of joy napping in a bassinet with a monogrammed blanket featuring her name in gold draped over the cradle.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” the caption added.

The news of the pair welcoming their baby through surrogacy sparked a debate online about the number of celebrities who have opted for the practice to expand their families. McDowell was quick to respond to the negative comments about his wife. In a reply to a comment beneath their announcement post, the film director wrote, “It’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy. It’s okay not to know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume.”

Collins and McDowell sparked romance rumors in July 2019 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram a month later. They got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021.