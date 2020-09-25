Lily Collins CONFIRMS engagement with director Charlie McDowell; Says ‘I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you’

Lily Collins has just confirmed that she is engaged to her boyfriend of 1-year director Charlie McDowell. The Mirror Mirror actress took to Instagram to share the news along with a sweet picture of the couple.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are engaged! The 31-year-old Mirror Mirror actress and the 37-year-old The One I Love director and writer confirmed the exciting news on social media on Friday (September 25). “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” Lily captioned a sweet post of the two kissing while she showed off her new ring.

To this news, the couple’s famous friends shared their good wishes in the comments, including Kathryn Gallagher, who said: CONGRATS!!!!!,” while Ciara wrote: “Soooo happy for you! Love you Li Li boo! What a special day.” High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale, who herself announced pregnancy just days ago also left “Congrats!!!” in the comments section. Other well-wishers included model Taylor Hill, Wizards Of Waverly Place actor Gregg Sulkin, Zoey Deutch, Douglas Booth, Top Gun star Glen Powell, The Hangover actress Jamie Chung, Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and many more.

In case you missed it, Lily confirmed the rumours that the two were dating by making it Instagram official back in 2019. The actress captured and posted a video of the duo roaming around on the streets of Paris, “#TBT Sneaking around Paris this time last year with mon amour...” she captioned at the time.

