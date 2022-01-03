Lily Collins hilariously reacts to a ruined Emily in Paris poster in NYC; Leaves Ashley Park impressed.

Lily Collins has recently reacted to a ruined Emily in Paris poster in which her face has been covered with pink pen marks. The actress took to her Instagram to share the poster and her reaction to the same, which left her co-star Ashley Park amused, and her fans lauded her for taking it sportingly.

In the post that Collins shared, the first video can be seen of her husband Charlie McDowell who puts up an act of checking out the defaced poster for the first time and expresses shock over the same. In the next slide, Collins hilariously posed with the poster while making it seem like she has been extremely shocked by the same! "I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort," she hilariously penned.

Take a look at the post HERE.

Ashley Park took to the comments section to laud her co-star and penned, "She’s a class act everyone." Her comment was in regards to how sportingly Lily took the poster which has somewhat been defaced. Fans joked about the post being ruined by her onscreen rival Camille (Camille Razat) and many hailed Lily for not reacting rashly to the same. "Why would they do that? Jealousy that is, no need for it. I am a super fan. I love your show," one fan penned. "I need season 3 please!!!" another fan wrote.

The second season of Emily in Paris is streaming on Netflix. What are your thoughts about Lily's spontaneous reaction to the poster? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

