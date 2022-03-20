Lily Collins opens up about working with husband Charlie McDowell in Windfall: Always saw him as my director

Lily Collins has said that she received no preferential treatment from her husband, director Charlie McDowell, while shooting her new picture, Windfall. The actress, 33, collaborated on the new Netflix film with her director husband, 38, but said that he treated her like any other member of the cast.

However, Lily revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "It's really funny because I kept forgetting that we were together, because he treats everyone equally and he's such an actor's director." She further said as per Daily Mail, "The way in which he communicates was so easy that it felt as easy as it normally is. But I always saw him as my director. Obviously, going home at the end of the night to talk about the day is different."

It comes after the daughter of Phil Collins celebrated a half-year wedding anniversary with Charlie. In one of the photos posted on Instagram earlier this month, the duo can be seen fist-bumping each other on the sets of Windfall. In the post, she also mentioned their Netflix feature and said that working alongside her husband was a very fun aspect of the production process. Lily went on to say how glad she was to have worked with her husband and how eager she was for the film's approaching release, at the time.

Meanwhile, Lily and her now-husband went Instagram official in 2019, and the pair made their first public appearance as a couple the following year. With a post on her Instagram account in October 2020, the Emily in Paris actress went on to announce her engagement to the director. Last October, the happy couple made their marriage legal with a wedding ceremony in Colorado.

