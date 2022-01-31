Lily Collins pens a heartwarming birthday tribute for dad Phil Collins: I will always need you

Lily Collins, the Emily in Paris producer-star, wished her renowned father, eight-time Grammy winner Phil Collins, a happy 71st birthday on Sunday. She affectionately wrote on Instagram beside a charming throwback picture of Lily as a newborn resting on her father's shoulders.

She penned along with the picture, "Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most." The actress continued, "We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you." Meanwhile, Charlie McDowell, Lily's husband of less than a year, sent his father-in-law birthday wishes as well in the comments section.

Check out her post here:

"Love you both! HBD Phil," McDowell, 38, chimed in, while Lily's fellow Emily in Paris costar and real-life BFF Ashley Park commented with a series of red heart emojis. However, Lily shared some of her early childhood memories with her father while growing up in England earlier this month. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she discussed her experience with the royals and her parents, notably her mother, Jill Tavelman. In the episode, Corden featured a childhood picture of Lily being carried by her parents when meeting Princess Diana and Prince Charles at a Prince's Trust event in the 1990s.

Lily said as per PEOPLE, "I have been told that this is what happened," Lily began. "That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's a Prince's Trust event and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back." As for why she was around the royal family so often, Lily explained, "My dad did a lot of stuff for the Prince's Trust, and I grew up in England, you know, I'm British."

