Lily Collins shares a message for those who find her Emily In Paris character “annoying”

Emily In Paris alum Lily Collins recently stood up for her character in the Netflix show and responded to criticism that Emily Cooper is “annoying.” For the unversed, Lily’s character in the show has drawn a lot of criticism due to her upbeat personality, and persistent nature. Now, in a chat with Nylon magazine, Lily addressed the claims and said, “A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying. To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly—it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes—she’s not infallible.”

If you haven’t had a chance to see the show yet, the show focuses on Emily Cooper--a marketing executive from Chicago who has been relocated to Paris after landing her dream job.

In her chat, the star also opened up about Emily’s fairytale life in Paris and why it might seem like a fantasy. “I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees. It’s just that when you put them all together in a TV show that also aesthetically looks the way it does, it’s a little less believable.”

Back in September this year, the streaming platform finally released its first look at the second season of Emily In Paris. The photos shared by Netflix featured some of the OG cast including Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Camille Razat as Camille.

