Lily Collins shares photos from her 'magical' Scandinavian honeymoon with husband Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins took to Instagram to share a post that showed a glimpse of her honeymoon with husband Charlie McDowell from Scandinavia. The Emily In Paris star in a sweet post on returning from her honeymoon, described the couple's first trip as newlyweds a "magical and memorable" one and wrote, "Here’s to the many more epic experiences to come."

Collins shared adorable photos of herself captured by her husband. She also shared a cute selfie where the duo is seen sharing a romantic kiss in a picturesque background. Along with the amazing snaps that showed what an amazing time the couple had, Lily wrote a heartwarming post dedicated to her McDowell.

The actress gushed about her honeymoon and wrote, "Our Scandinavian honeymoon may be over but the adventure definitely is not. I can’t imagine a more memorable, magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together. There’s no one I’d rather airplane hop and road trip with. Here’s to the many more epic experiences to come."

Check out Lily Collins' post here:

Charlie also shared a few photos from their Scandinavian honeymoon on his Instagram account and wrote, "We love you, Scandinavia. Thank you for an adventure and honeymoon of a lifetime. See you next time."

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado in early September. The couple had gotten engaged in September 2020 during their Arizona vacation after dating for over a year. As for their wedding on September 4, 2021, Lily was seen wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown for the same.

