Lily Collins TEASES Emily In Paris season 3; Suggests shooting the drama in THIS city

Emily In Paris alum Lily Collins seemingly confirmed the third season of the show!! While teasing it may take place in Berlin, the actress even shared a revamped look for the potential season. It all started when Lily reposted a picture of herself from Vogue Hong Kong alongside a fan comment asking for an 'Emily In Berlin' series. To which, Lily responded: “Season 3 pivot??? Who's with me?”

After seeing Lily’s post, her co-stars from the show including Samuel Arnold and Ashley Park admitted they'd love to film in Berlin. What's more, is that even the official account of the Netflix show gave the idea its stamp of approval. They added: “Girl I'm going wherever you are.” Jeremy O'Harris who plays Gregory Dupree on the show also said: “Love this so so much. Let's go to Berghain and only wear Balenciaga.” Others like philosopher Jay Shetty, Ella Balinska and Amanda Gorman all were behind the idea while fans added excitedly: “Confirmation of the third season?”

If you’ve not caught up with the show yet, it follows Lily Collins–a Chicago native Emily Cooper, who works as Savoir social media strategist despite never learning to speak or write French - much to some of her colleagues' annoyance.

After a successful 2nd season, fans were holding their breath to hear about the third season. The season also ended with a cliff-hanger which leads to more anticipation. During the finale scene, Emily is left to make a choice between a possible dream promotion at Savior's Chicago offices, or a place at Sylvie's brand-new agency in Paris.

Also read: Eternally grateful: Emily in Paris' Lily Collins sums up her 'beautiful memories' from 2021 in a FUN video