Lily James cancels appearance of Tonight Show amidst kissing scandal with Dominic West

Lily James recently cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amidst the ongoing controversy since she was spotted kissing married actor Dominic West.

Cinderella actress Lily James just cancelled an appearance amidst her ongoing controversy. The 31-year-old actress recently pulled out of a planned appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after she was seen kissing married co-star Dominic West, as Page Six reported Sunday (October 18).

On the Today Show, Lily was set to appear in the third hour of the NBC show on Monday (October 19), as she is currently in the middle of promoting her new Netflix drama Rebecca alongside co-star Armie Hammer. An NBC source also confirmed to the outlet that the co-stars cancelled their interview on the show. She is also due to promote her upcoming film through this week, although it’s unclear if she’ll still appear given the controversy.

In case you missed it, Dominic West and his wife released a statement after the photos of him and Lily kissing went viral. According to The Sun, on Tuesday (October 13), Dominic and Catherine FitzGerald emerged from their home and put on a united front. They kissed for the onlookers and media who had gathered out front and made a short statement. Fans are noting that they kept their hands in their pockets to hide their left ring fingers. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple said, before handing out a piece of paper with the same statement written on it and signed by both of them individually.

ALSO READ: Lily James’ quotes on ‘making mistakes with an open heart’ resurface amidst drama over kissing Dominic West

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×