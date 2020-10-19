  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lily James cancels appearance of Tonight Show amidst kissing scandal with Dominic West

Lily James recently cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amidst the ongoing controversy since she was spotted kissing married actor Dominic West.
9356 reads Mumbai
Lily James cancels appearance of Tonight Show amidst scandal Lily James cancels appearance of Tonight Show amidst kissing scandal with Dominic West
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cinderella actress Lily James just cancelled an appearance amidst her ongoing controversy. The 31-year-old actress recently pulled out of a planned appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after she was seen kissing married co-star Dominic West, as Page Six reported Sunday (October 18).

 

On the Today Show, Lily was set to appear in the third hour of the NBC show on Monday (October 19), as she is currently in the middle of promoting her new Netflix drama Rebecca alongside co-star Armie Hammer. An NBC source also confirmed to the outlet that the co-stars cancelled their interview on the show. She is also due to promote her upcoming film through this week, although it’s unclear if she’ll still appear given the controversy.

 

In case you missed it, Dominic West and his wife released a statement after the photos of him and Lily kissing went viral. According to The Sun, on Tuesday (October 13), Dominic and Catherine FitzGerald emerged from their home and put on a united front. They kissed for the onlookers and media who had gathered out front and made a short statement. Fans are noting that they kept their hands in their pockets to hide their left ring fingers. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple said, before handing out a piece of paper with the same statement written on it and signed by both of them individually.

 

ALSO READ: Lily James’ quotes on ‘making mistakes with an open heart’ resurface amidst drama over kissing Dominic West

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Page Six, The Sun, Getty Images

You may like these
Lily James’ quotes on ‘making mistakes with an open heart’ resurface amidst drama over kissing Dominic West
Dominic West, wife Catherine FitzGerald smooch for cameras after Lily James scandal: Our marriage is strong
Lily James SPOTTED kissing married actor Dominic West amidst alleged romance rumours with Chris Evans
Lily James REFUSES to address her alleged romance with Chris Evans; Shares dating advice instead
Chris Evans talks about his recent trip to London but steers clear from addressing Lily James dating rumours
Chris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their minds

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement