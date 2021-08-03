Lily James devoted ‘3 to 5 hours of hair & makeup everyday’ to transform into Pamela Anderson for new role

British actress Lily James recently garnered praise for her transformation in the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which she flawlessly transitions into Pamela Anderson. Recently, a member of the series’ hair and makeup team spoke out. Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head, spoke to Variety in a candid chat and revealed some secrets about Lily James‘ transformation into Pamela Anderson.

He also dished some details on Sebastian Stan‘s transformation into Tommy Lee as well. Barry said “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming” to do Lily‘s transformation.

Everyone except Sebastian is wearing wigs in the show. He decided to grow his hair out instead! “We ended up using 25 wigs in the end. Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters,” Barry said. He continued, “Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig. We had a keratin treatment done, and we coloured it every few weeks.”

If you didn’t know, the series will revolve around the behind-the-scenes story about the release of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s sex tape, which had cooked up a storm back in the day. It is even considered the first 'viral' video when it comes to celebrity scandals. In the first look pictures, which were released last month, Stan can be seen all tattooed up like Tommy Lee whereas Lily James goes full blonde with bangs in an unrecognizable look. The series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò in supporting roles. Rogen will play the role of Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

