Advertisement
  1. Imran Khan&#039;s wife Avantika Malik shares a perplexing post on marriage &amp; divorce; Calls it a &#039;truth bomb&#039;

    Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares a perplexing post on marriage & divorce; Calls it a 'truth bomb'

Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares a perplexing...
  1. Vishal&#039;s upcoming film Chakra to release in December 2020?
Vishal's upcoming film Chakra to release in December...
  1. Case filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter

    Case filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter

Case filed against cyber bully who issued rape threat to...

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement