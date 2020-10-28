  1. Home
Lily James gave a 'suggestive smile' when asked about her summer rendezvous with Chris Evans

Lily James was asked about the dating rumours with Chris Evans. The actress reportedly gave a '"suggestive smile" before she gave her statement.
Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted on a picnic a few months agoLily James gave a 'suggestive smile' when asked about her summer rendezvous with Chris Evans
Before Dominic West came into the picture, Lily James was linked to Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans. The two stars were first spotted making their way out of a hotel in London at the wee hours of a weekend. After sparking the dating rumours, the Mamma Mia star and the Marvel superhero actor fuelled the rumours by bonding over an outdoor picnic session. Following the two spottings, Lily was asked about her relationship status with Evans but she refused in indulge in details. 

The rumours were addressed yet again during her interview with The Guardian. The interview took place before her photos with Dominic went viral. Apparently, she informed the interviewer that she spend the summer on her own at home in the UK. The actress whiled away her time reading poetry aloud and watching movies. The writer added that they pressed the actress about spending the whole time alone when Lily responded, with a “suggestive smile" and said, “No comment…I couldn’t confess to breaking laws, you know.”

Soon after the short-lived rumour of their relationship, the internet was flooded with photos of the actress kissing Dominic. The controversy led to Dominic travelling back to his wife, where they put up a united front and assured the press that they were still together. Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Lily was horrified to see the intimate photos surfaced online. The source also added that the turn of events have impacted Dominic and Lily's relationship on the professional and personal front. 

