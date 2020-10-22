  1. Home
Lily James ‘horrified’ after her photo kissing Dominic West gets leaked; Duo’s relationship ‘strained’?

Lily James was reportedly left horrified after her photos kissing her married co-star Dominic West came out.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: October 22, 2020 12:52 am
Lily James 'horrified' after her photo kissing Dominic West gets leaked; Duo's relationship 'strained'?
Cinderella actress Lily James was apparently “horrified” by the photos of her and Dominic West engaging in PDA. The 31-year-old actress and 50-year-old The Affair actor, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, were first photographed in an embrace last week. They were then seen cuddling at the airport just one day before Dominic and his wife released that now infamous statement.

 

“Dominic and his wife wanted to put up a united front,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Catherine and Lily “were both horrified by the pictures.” The source added, “It has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship too.”

 

Meanwhile, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald have since released a statement on the state of their marriage. According to The Sun, on Tuesday (October 13), Dominic and Catherine FitzGerald emerged from their home and put on a united front. They kissed for the onlookers and media who had gathered out front and made a short statement. Fans are noting that they kept their hands in their pockets to hide their left ring fingers. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple said, before handing out a piece of paper with the same statement written on it and signed by both of them individually.

 

ALSO READ: Lily James & Dominic West ‘connected in a special way since they started filming in England over the summer’?

