Lily James’ old interview on Dominic West goes viral; Actress says ‘he sets the bar for English manhood’

Lily James’s interview from before she was linked to Dominic West is creating quite a stir as the actress is quoted gushing about her married The Pursuit of Love co-star.

Prior to Lily James’ scandal after photos of her kissing married actor, Dominic West went viral--the Cinderella star was asked about working with West. Lily was asked about working with Dominic West in the BBC’s The Pursuit of Love, which they recently wrapped filming together. “So I’ve known him a really long time,” Lily told The Guardian, referring to their stint in Othello back in 2011, which was her very first professional play.

For the unversed, Dominic plays the role of Uncle Matthew in The Pursuit of Love and she said, “He’s a brilliant Uncle Matthew, another mad sort of character. I have a great line in it where I say, ‘Matthew is frightening and I disapprove of him, but I feel he sets the bar for English manhood.’ What a great line.”

Lily and Dominic are now connected by a few sets of photos of them showing some PDA, which caused controversy because Dominic is married. The writer of this interview piece recently noted that the interview took place a few weeks before the PDA photos were taken.

Lily was also asked about Chris Evans in this same interview. She informed the interviewer at The Guardian that she spend the summer on her own at home in the UK. The actress whiled away her time reading poetry aloud and watching movies. The writer added that they pressed the actress about spending the whole time alone when Lily responded, with a “suggestive smile" and said, “No comment…I couldn’t confess to breaking laws, you know.”

