Lily James’ quotes on ‘making mistakes with an open heart’ resurface amidst drama over kissing Dominic West

Actress Lily James’ quotes from last month about “making mistakes” and being rebellious are going viral amidst her ongoing scandal over kissing married actor and co-star Dominic West.

Cinderella star Lily James‘ quote about how she makes mistakes “all the time” amid her now-infamous photos with Dominic West is going viral. In a resurfaced video series for Harper’s Bazaar UK, given just one month before the photos emerged, Lily spoke about being rebellious in her past and making mistakes.

“I feel I’ve rebelled in that way, I was always a rebellious teenager and I think it’s important to rebel in that way. I think criticism can be good if it’s constructive but I feel like if it’s attacking you or a vendetta that’s really difficult but I’m still learning,” she said. “I’m still figuring it out but I do think I can grow and develop a thicker skin. All that matters is those who love you.”

She said she makes mistakes “all the time.” “That’s what life is about,” she added. “I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act. I think that it’s better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart.”

In case you missed it, in the past week Lily was spotted kissing her co-star and married actor Dominic West in London amidst rumours of her dating Chris Evans. Post that, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald released a statement after the photos went viral, and said via The Sun: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

