Lily James REFUSES to address her alleged romance with Chris Evans; Shares dating advice instead

Lily James recently dodged all questions about dating the Captain America star Chris Evans during an interview. Scroll down to read what she said about dating.
Lily James REFUSES to address her alleged romance with Chris Evans; Shares dating advice instead
Lily James reportedly would not answer a question about if she is or is not dating Captain America himself, Chris Evans. If you missed it, over the summer, Chris and Lily were seen out together during an evening in the town in London, England. This first outing sparked romance rumours, but then they were seen on a day date in a park and the speculation continued!

 

Now, in her Harper’s Bazaar UK cover story, they wrote, “She won’t discuss whether or not she is dating the Captain America star, Chris Evans.” However, they did say Lily had some dating advice for her younger self, which is, “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself.”

 

Meanwhile, if you missed it, Chris revealed the age he lost his virginity. “I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life,” he told Esquire in an interview. He later told Seth Meyers, “I raced home and I [told my mom], ‘I did it! I don’t know what I was doing, but I think I did it!’”

 

Credits :Harper's Bazaar UK, Esquire

