  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lily James SPOTTED kissing married actor Dominic West amidst alleged romance rumours with Chris Evans

Lily James was recently spotted kissing her married co-star Dominic West, months after she sparked romance rumours with Avengers star Chris Evans.
11325 reads Mumbai
Lily James SPOTTED with Dominic West amid Chris Evans romance rumoursLily James SPOTTED kissing married actor Dominic West amidst alleged romance rumours with Chris Evans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cinderella star Lily James and The Affair actor Dominic West were seen getting very cosy in some new photos obtained by Daily Mail on Sunday (October 11) in Rome, Italy. In case you didn't know, the 31-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor will be co-stars in the BBC’s upcoming The Pursuit Of Love together, and have been filming since the summer. 

 

After this news broke, some fans also pointed out that the photos could have been taken while filming a scene for the project, but at this time, it is not known. The project is a period piece, and they were spotted in modern clothing. Recently, the duo was also seen having lunch together, followed by a scooter ride. 

 

Dominic is currently married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010 and they have four children together. As for Lily, she was most recently linked to Avengers star Chris Evans. In July, the Captain America actor and the Mamma Mia star were spotted out for an ice cream date in London. In photos shared by Daily Mail, Chris and Lily looked like they were right out of a rom-com during their park date. 

 

ALSO READ: Chris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their minds

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Daily Mail, Getty Images

You may like these
Lily James REFUSES to address her alleged romance with Chris Evans; Shares dating advice instead
Chris Evans talks about his recent trip to London but steers clear from addressing Lily James dating rumours
Chris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their minds
Chris Evans and Lily James are the new Hollywood IT couple? Pair enjoy a night out in London
Shirtless Chris Evans flaunts his washboard abs as he backflips into a pool; Fans go wild about his tattoos
Chris Evans SLAMS Donald Trump for his ignorant tweet on COVID 19; Calls him ‘reckless to a shocking degree’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement