Lily James SPOTTED kissing married actor Dominic West amidst alleged romance rumours with Chris Evans

Lily James was recently spotted kissing her married co-star Dominic West, months after she sparked romance rumours with Avengers star Chris Evans.

Cinderella star Lily James and The Affair actor Dominic West were seen getting very cosy in some new photos obtained by Daily Mail on Sunday (October 11) in Rome, Italy. In case you didn't know, the 31-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor will be co-stars in the BBC’s upcoming The Pursuit Of Love together, and have been filming since the summer.

After this news broke, some fans also pointed out that the photos could have been taken while filming a scene for the project, but at this time, it is not known. The project is a period piece, and they were spotted in modern clothing. Recently, the duo was also seen having lunch together, followed by a scooter ride.

Dominic is currently married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010 and they have four children together. As for Lily, she was most recently linked to Avengers star Chris Evans. In July, the Captain America actor and the Mamma Mia star were spotted out for an ice cream date in London. In photos shared by Daily Mail, Chris and Lily looked like they were right out of a rom-com during their park date.

