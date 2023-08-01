Lily Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake get cozy on a romantic lunch date; share sweet kiss

Lily Rose Depp has been in a loving relationship with her partner for almost 8 months now. The Idol actress made it official on her Instagram story in May that she had been dating 070 Shaker for the last 4 months back then. From the looks of it, the couple is going strong, as they were seen on a romantic outing recently in the city of Los Angeles. Here's what happened.

Lily Rose Depp out for a date with girlfriend 070 Shake

The famous couple was seen visiting a celeb-favorite restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles. There, Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and rapper 070 Shake were photographed sharing a sweet kiss. The Idol actor wore a light blue crop top, white shorts, and a white bow in her hair, complemented by a matching bag, while 070 Shake in contrast to her partner sported a red NFL jersey and dark pants.

Throughout the lunch date, the couple were seen embracing each other affectionately, following their previous sighting at the popular Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, last Wednesday, a spot popular among celebrities. The 24-year-old and Shake were photographed hugging and sharing a kiss outside of LAX airport. The incident happened when Depp returned from the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she was promoting her show The Idol alongside co-star The Weeknd.

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp says that her life is unlike Jocelyn in The Idol, recalls normal childhood with Johnny Depp

Lily Depp went public with her relationship with 070 Shake in May

In May, Depp went public with her relationship by sharing a photo of Shake and her kissing on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH," suggesting that they have been together probably since January. In June, the actress showcased her love for her girlfriend on her Instagram again by posting several pictures of them together, commemorating the birthday of the 26-year-old rapper.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday love of my life," alongside a mirror selfie featuring herself and the New Jersey-born rapper. The birthday post also included a photo of the 24-year-old holding her girlfriend's neck while she smoked what seemed to be a cigarette, and another of the rapper holding Depp's heart-sock-covered feet.

Meanwhile, before her current relationship, Lily was in a two-year relationship with Timothée Chalamet until 2020. In August 2021, she was also photographed sharing a kiss with Austin Butler after a date.

ALSO READ: The Idol: Controversial series ft. Lily-Rose Depp gets standing ovation, reviewers call it 'p*rnhub odyssey'