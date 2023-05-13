Lily-Rose Depp confirms months-long romance with "crush" 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Hollywood legend Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis, recently confirmed her months-long romance with rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. Lily-Rose, who is 23 years old, posted a photograph of herself kissing Balbuena on her Instagram Story and captioned it with "4 months with my crush." The photograph showed the French-American actress passionately grabbing the face of the New Jersey native as they locked lips for the camera.

On Friday, Balbuena reciprocated the social media love by sharing a close-up photograph of their faces together. According to reports, the couple has been in a relationship since mid-January, and rumors about their romance first surfaced during Paris Fashion Week, which took place from February 27 to March 7 of this year.

Although Lily-Rose has previously dated high-profile individuals, she has always tried to keep her personal life out of the public eye. "I think that the value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said during an appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show in April 2021. She also explained that growing up in a family like hers taught her the importance of valuing privacy and keeping things to oneself, which is something she has carried on into her own career.





Lily-Rose's dating history includes a rumored relationship with French rapper Yassine Stein, whom she was spotted kissing while getting coffee together in Los Angeles in November 2021. She was also briefly linked to actor Austin Butler in August 2021, after they were seen showing public displays of affection in London.

However, her most publicized romance was with actor Timothée Chalamet. The two actors were rumored to be dating after co-starring in the movie The King, and their relationship garnered significant attention when they were photographed kissing on a yacht in September 2019.

On the work front, Lily-Rose is set to appear in The Idol alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. The upcoming drama film is about a young singer who becomes a pop star after a viral video of her performance is discovered. Lily-Rose will play the role of the singer, while Tesfaye will portray her manager.

Despite being in the limelight for most of her life, Lily-Rose has managed to keep a relatively low profile. She has shown that she values her privacy and tries to keep her personal life separate from her public persona. While her relationship with 070 Shake has now been confirmed, it remains to be seen whether the couple will continue to keep their romance private or share more details with the public in the future.

