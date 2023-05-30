Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want father Johnny Depp to define her: I feel like..

Though Lily-Rose Depp has grown in shadow of her famous parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, she doesn’t shy away when it comes to speaking her truth. Recently, Lily-Rose Depp took the internet by storm last week over her new television show, The Idol which features her getting naked and performing s*xual acts.

Recently, Lily-Rose Depp opened up about her relationship with Johnny Depp and how it affects her on the professional work front. Here is everything to know about the same.

Lily-Rose Depp on her father Johnny Depp

Recently, Lily-Rose Depp complained that her relationship with her father Johnny Depp and romances with top Hollywood actors had overshadowed her acting work. The model and actress said, ‘I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends.’

Lily-Rose Depp also opened up about getting her acting break at 15 in 2014 for horror-comedy Tusk, which also starred her father Johnny Depp. She said, ‘The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.’

Lily believes that if somebody’s parents are doctors then their child might also opt to become a doctor but it doesn’t mean that people are going to say that kid only became doctor because of his parents.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp started dating her partner O7O Shake earlier this year and even went Instagram official with their romance. Depp posted a picture of herself kissing O7O or Danielle Balbuena with the caption, ‘4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH.’ The duo was even spotted passionately kissing each other on the road when Depp returned to LA from Cannes.

