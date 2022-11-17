Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case, slams the 'nepo baby' label

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case made the headlines earlier this year as the former couple fought in court over domestic violence allegations made by the actress against Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. While Depp turned out victorious in the case as the jury found Heard liable of defamation, the actor was awarded USD 10 million in damages. Following his trial win, the actor had even posted an emotional statement on Instagram about getting his life back.

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp had maintained her silence during the highly publicised defamation trial between her father and his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year and in a recent interview with Elle, she spoke about why she refused to address the same The Idol star opened up about her childhood, the "nepo baby" title and more.

Lily-Rose Depp on dad Johnny Depp's trial

In the recent cover story for Elle, Lily-Rose opened up about several things including not making a public statement about her father's case. She said, "When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts." The 23-year-old also maintained that she wants to be known for her own merit and not be defined by the men in her life. Speaking about keeping away from addressing things publicly she added, "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Opening about her childhood and how Johnny and her mom Vanessa Paradis tried hard to maintain her and her brother Jack's privacy, she added, "I know my childhood didn't look like everybody's childhood, and it's a very particular thing to deal with, but it's also the only thing that I know." Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were together for 14 years before their split in 2012. The actor later married Amber Heard in 2015 after meeting her on the set of Rum Diary.

On being termed as 'Nepo baby'

In the same interview, Lily-Rose also slammed the term "nepo baby" as she addressed nepotism comments. Calling out the term and adding on about how particularly it is used against women, Lily-Rose told Elle, "It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, 'Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.' It’s like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.'"

What Johnny previously spoke about his children

Previously, while speaking about his motivation in pursuing the trial against Heard, the actor had maintained that his children were also a reason. In a statement he released after his trial verdict, Johnny had said, "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

On the work front, while Johnny is all set to return to direction after nearly 25 years, the actor has also released a music album. The actor's daughter on the other hand, is all set to appear in the upcoming HBO series, The Idol alongside The Weeknd. Lily-Rose has also signed a remake of Nosferatu starring Bill Skarsgard. The film is an adaption of the 1922 German horror flick and filmmaker Robert Eggers will write and direct the movie.