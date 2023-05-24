Lily-Rose Depp makes rare comment about father Johnny Depp; Says was 'happy' about his success

Lily-Rose Depp is rarely seen commenting on her famous father, Johnny Depp. The father-daughter duo attended the Cannes Film Festival this year. Lily was present for the debut of her upcoming controversial show, The Idol. Johhny Depp’s movie Jeanne du Barry premiered at the festival. It marked a rare occasion when Lily spoke about her father.

Lily-Rose Depp says she is happy for father Johnny

Lily-Rose Depp does not often discuss her relationship with her father publicly, but she spoke about him recently. Lily-Rose Depp attended the Cannes Film Festival with her co-stars from her upcoming series, The Idol. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Johnny Depp’s movie Jeanne du Barry receiving a standing ovation, the actress mentioned that she was happy for him. Lily admitted,

“I’m super happy for him." Lily-Rose Depp about her father Johnny Depp's success

She continued, “I’m super excited. And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

Johnny Depp has been in the public eye since last year due to his defamation case against Amber Heard. Lily did not speak out about the trial while it was ongoing. The Idol is Lily’s debut in the Television series and her biggest role to date.

The Idol creates controversy

In the HBO series, Lily plays the role of Jocelyn, who is a pop star trying to rebuild a career after a canceled tour. The Weeknd plays a cult leader called Tedros, who she meets in a club. The series received a lot of criticism for its graphic scenes and content. There were rumors about a “toxic” on-set environment. Lily addressed those rumors in a press conference held on May 23.

“It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about someone you care about and that you know is not like that,” the actress said, adding: “It wasn’t at all of my experience.”

In her interview with ET, she said it was “incredible” to witness the audience’s reaction at Cannes. Lily opened up, “It felt like such a beautiful celebration and culmination of everything that we’ve been through together.” She continued, “And just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show and creating this little family together. It just felt really, really nice.”

