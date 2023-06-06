Lily-Rose Depp opens up about being a ‘Nepo Baby’ : ‘The internet cares a lot more about who your family is’

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, has had a life in the spotlight from an early age. As a successful model and actress, she has faced the expectations and scrutiny that come with being the child of two renowned celebrities. However, Lily-Rose has been candid about the ways her parents protected her from the overwhelming effects of fame and how she has been intentional about forging her own path.

Protective parents provide a sense of normalcy

Despite their high-profile status, Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp made a conscious effort to shield Lily-Rose from the trappings of fame. Lily-Rose reflected, "I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most 'normal childhood' that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood." She appreciates the measures her parents took to create a sense of stability in her life.

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp makes rare comment about father Johnny Depp; Says was 'happy' about his success

Carving her own path

While Lily-Rose acknowledges the privileges that come with being a "Nepo Baby" (a child of famous parents), she emphasizes that it takes more than family connections to succeed in the entertainment industry. She stated, "The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things." Lily-Rose is aware of the preconceived notions and expectations tied to her name. However, she believes that true success is based on talent and hard work. She shared, "Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."

Reflecting on her unique upbringing, Lily-Rose Depp recognizes that her childhood was far from ordinary. However, she credits her parents for their protective instincts and the efforts they made to provide her with as normal a life as possible. Lily-Rose acknowledges the challenges and perceptions that come with her famous lineage. Nevertheless, she is focused on carving her own path in the industry. With a strong sense of determination and a commitment to her craft, she is determined to make a name for herself on her own terms. Lily-Rose's journey serves as an inspiration for others navigating the complexities of fame and finding their own identity amidst external expectations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp reveals she was ‘comfortable’ stripping off onscreen for The Idol; Deets inside